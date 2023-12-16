When the St. Louis Blues take on the Dallas Stars on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, will Robert Thomas find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Robert Thomas score a goal against the Stars?

Odds to score a goal this game: +240 (Bet $10 to win $24.00 if he scores a goal)

Thomas stats and insights

In 10 of 29 games this season, Thomas has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Stars this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

He has picked up four assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Thomas averages 2.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 18.2%.

Stars defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Stars are conceding 87 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.

So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 12.8 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Thomas recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/14/2023 Senators 3 2 1 22:16 Home W 4-2 12/12/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 20:47 Home L 6-4 12/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 22:10 Away L 3-1 12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 2 2 0 23:52 Away L 5-2 12/6/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 22:51 Home L 6-3 12/4/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 21:35 Away W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:53 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 21:00 Home W 6-4 11/28/2023 Wild 0 0 0 23:22 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Blackhawks 2 0 2 18:23 Away W 4-2

Blues vs. Stars game info

Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

