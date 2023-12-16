Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and others in the Denver Nuggets-Oklahoma City Thunder matchup at Ball Arena on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.

Nuggets vs. Thunder Game Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSOK

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs Thunder Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -114) 13.5 (Over: -115) 9.5 (Over: -120) 1.5 (Over: +182)

The 27.2 points Jokic has scored per game this season is 1.3 fewer than his prop total set for Saturday (28.5).

He has averaged 0.8 less rebounds per game (12.7) than his prop bet total in Saturday's game (13.5).

Jokic has averaged 9.4 assists per game, 0.1 less than Saturday's assist over/under (9.5).

Jokic has averaged 1.2 made three-pointers per game, 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 15.5 (Over: -128) 7.5 (Over: -106) 2.5 (Over: -132)

Saturday's points prop for Michael Porter Jr. is 15.5. That is 1.2 less than his season average.

He averages 0.4 more rebounds than his prop bet Saturday of 7.5.

He has hit 2.7 three-pointers per game, 0.2 more than his over/under on Saturday (2.5).

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 13.5 (Over: -114) 6.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -143)

The 13.5-point over/under for Aaron Gordon on Saturday is 0.6 higher than his scoring average.

His rebounding average of 7.1 is lower than his over/under on Saturday (6.5).

Gordon's assist average -- 3.5 -- is higher than Saturday's assist prop bet (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 31.5 (Over: -118) 5.5 (Over: +114) 6.5 (Over: -122) 0.5 (Over: -200)

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 31 points in the 2023-24 season, 0.5 lower than Saturday's prop total.

He averages the same number of rebounds as his over/under for Saturday's game (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander has dished out 6.4 assists per game, which is 0.1 less than Saturday's over/under.

Gilgeous-Alexander averages 1.1 made three-pointers, 0.6 more than his over/under on Saturday.

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB 3PM 16.5 (Over: -115) 7.5 (Over: -122) 1.5 (Over: +142)

Chet Holmgren's 16.9 points per game average is 0.4 points higher than Saturday's over/under.

His per-game rebound average of eight is 0.5 more than his prop bet over/under for Saturday's game (7.5).

Holmgren has averaged the same amount of three-pointers per game as his over/under on Saturday (1.5).

