How to Watch the Nuggets vs. Thunder Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Denver Nuggets (17-9) hope to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (15-8) on December 16, 2023 at Ball Arena.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Thunder, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Nuggets vs. Thunder Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!
Nuggets vs Thunder Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Thunder Players to Watch
|Nuggets vs Thunder Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Thunder Betting Trends & Stats
|Nuggets vs Thunder Prediction
|Nuggets vs Thunder Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Thunder Player Props
Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!
Nuggets Stats Insights
- The Nuggets make 48.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than the Thunder have allowed to their opponents (44.3%).
- Denver has a 17-5 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 44.3% from the field.
- The Nuggets are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Thunder sit at 26th.
- The Nuggets put up 114.6 points per game, just 1.1 more points than the 113.5 the Thunder give up.
- When Denver puts up more than 113.5 points, it is 11-2.
Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Nuggets Home & Away Comparison
- When playing at home, the Nuggets are putting up 10.2 more points per game (120.5) than they are when playing on the road (110.3).
- Denver cedes 110.2 points per game in home games this season, compared to 110.7 in away games.
- In terms of three-pointers, the Nuggets have fared better in home games this year, averaging 12.6 three-pointers per game with a 38.6% three-point percentage, compared to 10.9 threes per game and a 35.4% three-point percentage in away games.
Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!
Nuggets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Vlatko Cancar
|Out
|Knee
|Jamal Murray
|Questionable
|Ankle
|Kentavious Caldwell-Pope
|Out
|Concussion
|Aaron Gordon
|Questionable
|Foot
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.