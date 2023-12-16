The Denver Nuggets (17-9) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they host the Oklahoma City Thunder (15-8) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at Ball Arena as 5.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and BSOK.

Nuggets vs. Thunder Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and BSOK

ALT and BSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs. Thunder Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 116 - Thunder 113

Nuggets vs Thunder Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Thunder

Pick ATS: Thunder (+ 5.5)

Thunder (+ 5.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-2.7)

Nuggets (-2.7) Pick OU: Under (236.5)



Under (236.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.5

The Nuggets (11-15-0 ATS) have covered the spread 42.3% of the time, 27.3% less often than the Thunder (16-7-0) this season.

Denver (6-5) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 5.5 points or more this season (54.5%) than Oklahoma City (1-0) does as a 5.5+-point underdog (100%).

When it comes to going over the over/under in 2023-24, Denver does it less often (46.2% of the time) than Oklahoma City (60.9%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Thunder are 5-5, while the Nuggets are 15-7 as moneyline favorites.

Nuggets Performance Insights

The Nuggets are putting up 114.6 points per game (14th-ranked in NBA) this season, while giving up 110.5 points per contest (seventh-ranked).

So far this season, Denver is averaging 44.5 boards per game (12th-ranked in NBA) and ceding 43.0 rebounds per contest (ninth-ranked).

With 29.7 assists per game, the Nuggets are second-best in the league in the category.

Denver is top-five this season in turnovers, ranking third-best in the league with 11.8 turnovers per game. Meanwhile, it ranks 24th with 12.1 forced turnovers per contest.

The Nuggets are 23rd in the NBA with 11.6 treys per game this year. Meanwhile, they rank 15th with a 36.8% shooting percentage from downtown.

