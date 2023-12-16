New Mexico State vs. Fresno State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under | New Mexico Bowl
In this year's New Mexico Bowl, the New Mexico State Aggies are the favorites, but by less than a field goal (-2.5), over the Fresno State Bulldogs. University Stadium (NM) in Albuquerque, New Mexico will act as host on December 16, 2023, starting at 5:45 PM ETand airing on ESPN. The over/under in this contest is 51.5 points.
In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the New Mexico State vs. Fresno State matchup.
New Mexico State vs. Fresno State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Time: 5:45 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- City: Albuquerque, New Mexico
- Venue: University Stadium (NM)
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
New Mexico State vs. Fresno State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|New Mexico State Moneyline
|Fresno State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|New Mexico State (-2.5)
|51.5
|-140
|+115
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|New Mexico State (-2.5)
|51.5
|-142
|+118
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
New Mexico State vs. Fresno State Betting Trends
- New Mexico State has compiled an 8-3-1 ATS record so far this year.
- The Aggies have covered the spread three times this season (3-1 ATS) when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites.
- Fresno State has compiled a 4-7-0 ATS record so far this season.
- The Bulldogs have won their only game this season when playing as at least 2.5-point underdogs.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.