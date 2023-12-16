Matthew Boldy and the Minnesota Wild will face the Vancouver Canucks at 2:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. If you're considering a wager on Boldy against the Canucks, we have plenty of info to help.

Matthew Boldy vs. Canucks Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and NHL Network

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +135)

Boldy Season Stats Insights

In 20 games this season, Boldy has averaged 12:39 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +2.

Boldy has netted a goal in a game seven times this season in 20 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 13 of 20 games this season, Boldy has recorded a point, and three of those games included multiple points.

Boldy has an assist in eight of 20 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Boldy's odds on his points prop carry an implied probability of 59.8% that he goes over.

Boldy has an implied probability of 42.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Boldy Stats vs. the Canucks

The Canucks have given up 74 goals in total (only 2.5 per game), the fifth-fewest allowed in the league.

The team's goal differential (+41) ranks first in the league.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Vancouver 20 Games 4 17 Points 1 8 Goals 1 9 Assists 0

