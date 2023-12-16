Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lincoln County Today - December 16
Published: Dec. 16, 2023 at 4:35 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
We have high school basketball action in Lincoln County, Nebraska today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Lincoln County, Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Platte High School at Norfolk High School
- Game Time: 3:20 PM CT on December 16
- Location: Norfolk, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hershey High School at Ogallala High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on December 16
- Location: Ogallala, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
