We have high school basketball action in Lincoln County, Nebraska today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Lincoln County, Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Games Today

North Platte High School at Norfolk High School

Game Time: 3:20 PM CT on December 16

3:20 PM CT on December 16 Location: Norfolk, NE

Norfolk, NE How to Stream: Watch Here

Hershey High School at Ogallala High School