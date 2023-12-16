Will Justin Faulk Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 16?
On Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues square off with the Dallas Stars. Is Justin Faulk going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Justin Faulk score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Faulk stats and insights
- Faulk is yet to score through 29 games this season.
- He has taken five shots in one game versus the Stars this season, but has not scored.
- Faulk has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 87 total goals (3.1 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 12.8 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Faulk recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Senators
|2
|0
|2
|22:36
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/12/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|24:08
|Home
|L 6-4
|12/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|20:05
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/8/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|19:58
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/6/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|24:21
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|21:52
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|21:21
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Sabres
|1
|0
|1
|23:13
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/28/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|22:09
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|20:40
|Away
|W 4-2
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Blues vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.