Will Jake Neighbours Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 16?
In the upcoming game against the Dallas Stars, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we bet on Jake Neighbours to score a goal for the St. Louis Blues? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which prop bets you should be considering.
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Neighbours stats and insights
- Neighbours has scored in eight of 29 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- In one game versus the Stars this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Neighbours averages 1.7 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 20.0%.
Stars defensive stats
- On defense, the Stars are allowing 87 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 13th in the league.
- So far this season, the Stars have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Neighbours recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|16:16
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/12/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|18:42
|Home
|L 6-4
|12/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|21:34
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/8/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|20:54
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/6/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|17:07
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|17:43
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|16:58
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Sabres
|2
|2
|0
|20:05
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/28/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|20:47
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|2
|0
|17:32
|Away
|W 4-2
Blues vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
