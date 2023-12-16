The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-3) are 7.5-point underdogs against the No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (8-2) at CHI Health Center Omaha on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on FOX. The point total is set at 165.5 in the matchup.

Creighton vs. Alabama Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

Favorite Spread Over/Under Creighton -7.5 165.5

Creighton Betting Records & Stats

Creighton's games have gone over 165.5 points two times this season (over 10 outings).

Creighton's games this season have had an average of 149.5 points, 16 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Bluejays' ATS record is 7-3-0 this season.

This season, Creighton has been favored five times and won four of those games.

The Bluejays have a record of 3-1 in games where sportsbooks favor them by at least -350 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Creighton has a 77.8% chance to win.

Creighton vs. Alabama Over/Under Stats

Games Over 165.5 % of Games Over 165.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Creighton 2 20% 84.5 177.7 65 141.8 149.5 Alabama 4 50% 93.2 177.7 76.8 141.8 156.9

Additional Creighton Insights & Trends

The Bluejays put up 7.7 more points per game (84.5) than the Crimson Tide allow (76.8).

When Creighton scores more than 76.8 points, it is 7-1 against the spread and 8-0 overall.

Creighton vs. Alabama Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Creighton 7-3-0 6-3 5-5-0 Alabama 4-4-0 0-0 6-2-0

Creighton vs. Alabama Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Creighton Alabama 13-2 Home Record 15-0 5-6 Away Record 9-3 5-8-0 Home ATS Record 9-4-0 4-5-0 Away ATS Record 6-6-0 79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 89.5 72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.7 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-6-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-8-0

