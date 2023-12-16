What are Creighton's chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Preseason national championship odds: +3000

How Creighton ranks

Record Big East Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 9-2 0-0 8 8 29

Creighton's best wins

Creighton clinched its best win of the season on December 16, when it grabbed an 85-82 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 23), according to the RPI. In the win over Alabama, Trey Alexander compiled a team-best 22 points. Baylor Scheierman came through with 20 points.

Next best wins

89-60 on the road over Nebraska (No. 56/RPI) on December 3

92-84 at home over Iowa (No. 82/RPI) on November 14

105-54 at home over Florida A&M (No. 135/RPI) on November 7

89-60 at home over North Dakota State (No. 144/RPI) on November 11

88-65 over Loyola Chicago (No. 168/RPI) on November 22

Creighton's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 2-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-0

Against Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Creighton is 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the fifth-most victories.

Creighton has tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (four).

Schedule insights

According to our predictions, Creighton is playing the 43rd-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.

When it comes to the Bluejays' upcoming schedule, they have 10 games left against teams that have a worse record, and they have 16 contests against teams over .500.

Looking at Creighton's upcoming schedule, it has four games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.

Creighton's next game

Matchup: Creighton Bluejays vs. Villanova Wildcats

Creighton Bluejays vs. Villanova Wildcats Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 20 at 9:00 PM ET Location: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

