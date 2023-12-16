2024 NCAA Bracketology: Creighton March Madness Odds | December 18
What are Creighton's chances of reaching the 2024 NCAA tournament? Check out our bracketology preview below, where we outline the team's full tournament resume.
March Madness odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2000
- Preseason national championship odds: +3000
How Creighton ranks
|Record
|Big East Record
|AP Poll
|Coaches Poll
|RPI
|9-2
|0-0
|8
|8
|29
Creighton's best wins
Creighton clinched its best win of the season on December 16, when it grabbed an 85-82 victory over the Alabama Crimson Tide, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 23), according to the RPI. In the win over Alabama, Trey Alexander compiled a team-best 22 points. Baylor Scheierman came through with 20 points.
Next best wins
- 89-60 on the road over Nebraska (No. 56/RPI) on December 3
- 92-84 at home over Iowa (No. 82/RPI) on November 14
- 105-54 at home over Florida A&M (No. 135/RPI) on November 7
- 89-60 at home over North Dakota State (No. 144/RPI) on November 11
- 88-65 over Loyola Chicago (No. 168/RPI) on November 22
Creighton's quadrant records
Quadrant 1: 2-1 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 4-1 | Quadrant 4: 3-0
- Against Quadrant 1 teams (based on the RPI), Creighton is 2-1 (.667%) -- tied for the fifth-most victories.
- Creighton has tied for the fourth-most Quadrant 3 victories in the country based on the RPI (four).
Schedule insights
- According to our predictions, Creighton is playing the 43rd-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.
- When it comes to the Bluejays' upcoming schedule, they have 10 games left against teams that have a worse record, and they have 16 contests against teams over .500.
- Looking at Creighton's upcoming schedule, it has four games left against teams ranked in the Top 25.
Creighton's next game
- Matchup: Creighton Bluejays vs. Villanova Wildcats
- Date/Time: Wednesday, December 20 at 9:00 PM ET
- Location: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
