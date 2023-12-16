The Creighton Bluejays (8-2) hit the court against the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023 on FOX.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Creighton vs. Alabama matchup.

Creighton vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska How to Watch on TV: FOX

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Creighton vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.

Creighton vs. Alabama Betting Trends

Creighton has covered seven times in 10 matchups with a spread this season.

So far this season, five out of the Bluejays' 10 games have hit the over.

Alabama has put together a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Crimson Tide and their opponents have combined to go over the point total six out of eight times this year.

Creighton Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +2000

+2000 Creighton is eighth-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+2000), much higher than its computer rankings (14th-best).

In terms of their national championship odds, the Bluejays have experienced the -biggest change this season, improving from +3000 at the start to +2000.

The implied probability of Creighton winning the national championship, based on its +2000 moneyline odds, is 4.8%.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.