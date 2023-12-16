The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (8-2) go up against the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on FOX.

Creighton vs. Alabama Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
  • TV: FOX
Creighton Stats Insights

  • The Bluejays make 50.2% of their shots from the field this season, which is six percentage points higher than the Crimson Tide have allowed to their opponents (44.2%).
  • Creighton is 8-0 when it shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.
  • The Bluejays are the 49th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Crimson Tide sit at 71st.
  • The Bluejays score 7.7 more points per game (84.5) than the Crimson Tide give up (76.8).
  • When Creighton totals more than 76.8 points, it is 8-0.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Creighton averaged 79.3 points per game when playing at home last year. In away games, it averaged 72.5 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Bluejays allowed 62.5 points per game at home. In away games, they allowed 70.6.
  • Creighton drained 9.9 treys per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 6.8% points better than it averaged on the road (7.3 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ Nebraska W 89-60 Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/9/2023 Central Michigan W 109-64 CHI Health Center Omaha
12/13/2023 UNLV L 79-64 Dollar Loan Center
12/16/2023 Alabama - CHI Health Center Omaha
12/20/2023 Villanova - CHI Health Center Omaha
12/30/2023 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum

