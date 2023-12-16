The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-3) go up against the No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (8-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at CHI Health Center Omaha. It starts at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.

Creighton vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska TV: FOX

Creighton Stats Insights

The Bluejays are shooting 50.2% from the field this season, six percentage points higher than the 44.2% the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.

Creighton is 8-0 when it shoots better than 44.2% from the field.

The Bluejays are the 49th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Crimson Tide rank 70th.

The Bluejays average 7.7 more points per game (84.5) than the Crimson Tide allow (76.8).

When Creighton scores more than 76.8 points, it is 8-0.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

When playing at home last season, Creighton averaged 6.8 more points per game (79.3) than it did in road games (72.5).

At home, the Bluejays surrendered 8.1 fewer points per game (62.5) than on the road (70.6).

When playing at home, Creighton averaged 2.6 more treys per game (9.9) than on the road (7.3). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to in away games (30.7%).

Creighton Upcoming Schedule