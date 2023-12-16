The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-3) play the No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (8-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at CHI Health Center Omaha. It begins at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.

Creighton vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska TV: FOX

Creighton Stats Insights

This season, the Bluejays have a 50.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Crimson Tide's opponents have knocked down.

In games Creighton shoots higher than 44.2% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.

The Bluejays are the 47th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Crimson Tide sit at 72nd.

The Bluejays average 84.5 points per game, 7.7 more points than the 76.8 the Crimson Tide give up.

Creighton has an 8-0 record when scoring more than 76.8 points.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Creighton scored 79.3 points per game in home games last year, compared to 72.5 points per game when playing on the road, a difference of 6.8 points per contest.

Defensively the Bluejays played better in home games last season, ceding 62.5 points per game, compared to 70.6 when playing on the road.

At home, Creighton made 2.6 more three-pointers per game (9.9) than on the road (7.3). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to in road games (30.7%).

