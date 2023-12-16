The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (8-2) go up against the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-3) at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 16, 2023. The matchup airs on FOX.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Creighton vs. Alabama Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big East Games

Creighton Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bluejays have a 50.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Crimson Tide's opponents have knocked down.
  • Creighton is 8-0 when it shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.
  • The Bluejays are the 48th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Crimson Tide rank 72nd.
  • The Bluejays record 7.7 more points per game (84.5) than the Crimson Tide allow (76.8).
  • Creighton has an 8-0 record when scoring more than 76.8 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Creighton posted 79.3 points per game in home games last year. Away from home, it averaged 72.5 points per contest.
  • In home games, the Bluejays ceded 8.1 fewer points per game (62.5) than away from home (70.6).
  • Creighton sunk 9.9 three-pointers per game with a 37.5% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 2.6 more threes and 6.8% points better than it averaged away from home (7.3 threes per game, 30.7% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Creighton Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/3/2023 @ Nebraska W 89-60 Pinnacle Bank Arena
12/9/2023 Central Michigan W 109-64 CHI Health Center Omaha
12/13/2023 UNLV L 79-64 Dollar Loan Center
12/16/2023 Alabama - CHI Health Center Omaha
12/20/2023 Villanova - CHI Health Center Omaha
12/30/2023 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.