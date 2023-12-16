The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-3) face the No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (8-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at CHI Health Center Omaha. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.

Creighton vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska TV: FOX

Creighton Stats Insights

The Bluejays are shooting 50.2% from the field this season, 6.0 percentage points higher than the 44.2% the Crimson Tide allow to opponents.

In games Creighton shoots higher than 44.2% from the field, it is 8-0 overall.

The Crimson Tide are the 72nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bluejays sit at 48th.

The 84.5 points per game the Bluejays put up are 7.7 more points than the Crimson Tide allow (76.8).

Creighton has an 8-0 record when scoring more than 76.8 points.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Creighton put up 79.3 points per game last year at home, which was 6.8 more points than it averaged in road games (72.5).

The Bluejays surrendered 62.5 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 70.6 in road games.

When playing at home, Creighton drained 2.6 more three-pointers per game (9.9) than in road games (7.3). It also owned a better three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to away from home (30.7%).

