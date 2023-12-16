The Alabama Crimson Tide (6-3) take on the No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (8-2) on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at CHI Health Center Omaha. It tips at 8:00 PM ET on FOX.

Creighton vs. Alabama Game Info

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska TV: FOX

Creighton Stats Insights

This season, the Bluejays have a 50.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6% higher than the 44.2% of shots the Crimson Tide's opponents have hit.

Creighton is 8-0 when it shoots higher than 44.2% from the field.

The Bluejays are the 51st ranked rebounding team in the country, the Crimson Tide rank 71st.

The Bluejays record 7.7 more points per game (84.5) than the Crimson Tide allow (76.8).

When Creighton scores more than 76.8 points, it is 8-0.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Creighton played better when playing at home last season, averaging 79.3 points per game, compared to 72.5 per game in away games.

The Bluejays ceded 62.5 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 70.6 away from home.

When playing at home, Creighton made 2.6 more treys per game (9.9) than in away games (7.3). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (37.5%) compared to in away games (30.7%).

Creighton Upcoming Schedule