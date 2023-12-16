Saturday's contest that pits the No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (8-2) versus the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-3) at CHI Health Center Omaha has a good chance to be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-79 in favor of Creighton. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 16.

There is no line set for the game.

Creighton vs. Alabama Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: FOX

Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

Creighton vs. Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 80, Alabama 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Alabama

Computer Predicted Spread: Creighton (-1.2)

Creighton (-1.2) Computer Predicted Total: 159.8

Creighton is 7-3-0 against the spread, while Alabama's ATS record this season is 4-4-0. The Bluejays have hit the over in five games, while Crimson Tide games have gone over six times.

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays average 84.5 points per game (29th in college basketball) while giving up 65 per outing (51st in college basketball). They have a +195 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 19.5 points per game.

Creighton ranks 48th in the country at 40.4 rebounds per game. That's 10.1 more than the 30.3 its opponents average.

Creighton hits 12.1 three-pointers per game (second-most in college basketball), 7.2 more than its opponents (4.9).

The Bluejays rank fifth in college basketball by averaging 111 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 78th in college basketball, allowing 85.4 points per 100 possessions.

Creighton has come up short in the turnover battle by 2.4 turnovers per game, committing 9.7 (42nd in college basketball play) while forcing 7.3 (363rd in college basketball).

