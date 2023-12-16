Saturday's contest features the No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (8-2) and the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-3) clashing at CHI Health Center Omaha in what should be a close matchup, with a projected 80-79 win for Creighton according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 16.

According to our computer prediction, Alabama projects to cover the 7.5-point spread in its matchup against Creighton. The over/under has been set at 165.5, and the two sides are projected to go under that total.

Creighton vs. Alabama Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: FOX

Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

CHI Health Center Omaha Line: Creighton -7.5

Creighton -7.5 Point Total: 165.5

165.5 Moneyline (To Win): Creighton -300, Alabama +240

Creighton vs. Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 80, Alabama 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Alabama

Pick ATS: Alabama (+7.5)



Alabama (+7.5) Pick OU: Under (165.5)



Creighton has put together a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Alabama is 4-4-0. The Bluejays are 5-5-0 and the Crimson Tide are 6-2-0 in terms of going over the point total. The teams score an average of 177.7 points per game, 12.2 more points than this matchup's total.

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays' +195 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 19.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 84.5 points per game (30th in college basketball) while allowing 65.0 per outing (51st in college basketball).

Creighton wins the rebound battle by an average of 10.1 boards. It is grabbing 40.4 rebounds per game (49th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 30.3 per outing.

Creighton hits 12.1 three-pointers per game (second-most in college basketball), 7.2 more than its opponents (4.9).

The Bluejays average 111.0 points per 100 possessions on offense (fourth in college basketball), and give up 85.4 points per 100 possessions (78th in college basketball).

Creighton has committed 9.7 turnovers per game (44th in college basketball play), 2.4 more than the 7.3 it forces on average (363rd in college basketball).

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide have a +148 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.4 points per game. They're putting up 93.2 points per game, third in college basketball, and are allowing 76.8 per outing to rank 300th in college basketball.

Alabama wins the rebound battle by 7.4 boards on average. It records 39.4 rebounds per game, 70th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 32.0.

Alabama connects on 11.6 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in college basketball) while shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc (fifth-best in college basketball). It is making 4.2 more threes than its opponents, who drain 7.4 per game at 33.7%.

Alabama has committed 11.9 turnovers per game (187th in college basketball) while forcing 11.8 (213th in college basketball).

