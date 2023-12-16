Saturday's contest that pits the No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (8-2) versus the Alabama Crimson Tide (6-3) at CHI Health Center Omaha should be a tight matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 80-79 in favor of Creighton. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 16.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this game.

Creighton vs. Alabama Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Saturday, December 16, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

Creighton vs. Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 80, Alabama 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Alabama

Computer Predicted Spread: Creighton (-1.1)

Creighton (-1.1) Computer Predicted Total: 159.8

Creighton is 7-3-0 against the spread this season compared to Alabama's 4-4-0 ATS record. The Bluejays have a 5-5-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Crimson Tide have a record of 6-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays are outscoring opponents by 19.5 points per game with a +195 scoring differential overall. They put up 84.5 points per game (29th in college basketball) and allow 65 per outing (51st in college basketball).

Creighton ranks 48th in the nation at 40.4 rebounds per game. That's 10.1 more than the 30.3 its opponents average.

Creighton hits 12.1 three-pointers per game (second-most in college basketball) at a 39% rate (25th in college basketball), compared to the 4.9 per game its opponents make at a 30.1% rate.

The Bluejays average 111 points per 100 possessions (fifth in college basketball), while giving up 85.4 points per 100 possessions (78th in college basketball).

Creighton has lost the turnover battle on average this season, committing 9.7 per game (42nd in college basketball play) while forcing 7.3 (363rd in college basketball).

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide outscore opponents by 16.4 points per game (posting 93.2 points per game, third in college basketball, and conceding 76.8 per outing, 298th in college basketball) and have a +148 scoring differential.

Alabama wins the rebound battle by an average of 7.4 boards. It records 39.4 rebounds per game (72nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 32.

Alabama knocks down 4.2 more threes per contest than the opposition, 11.6 (third-most in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.4.

Alabama forces 11.8 turnovers per game (216th in college basketball) while committing 11.9 (188th in college basketball).

