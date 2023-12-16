Saturday's game between the No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (8-2) and Alabama Crimson Tide (6-3) at CHI Health Center Omaha should be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-79, with Creighton securing the victory. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 16.

The matchup has no line set.

Creighton vs. Alabama Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 16, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

TV: FOX

Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

Creighton vs. Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 80, Alabama 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Alabama

Computer Predicted Spread: Creighton (-1.1)

Creighton (-1.1) Computer Predicted Total: 159.8

Creighton is 7-3-0 against the spread, while Alabama's ATS record this season is 4-4-0. A total of five out of the Bluejays' games this season have gone over the point total, and six of the Crimson Tide's games have gone over.

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays have a +195 scoring differential, topping opponents by 19.5 points per game. They're putting up 84.5 points per game to rank 29th in college basketball and are giving up 65 per contest to rank 51st in college basketball.

The 40.4 rebounds per game Creighton averages rank 48th in college basketball, and are 10.1 more than the 30.3 its opponents collect per outing.

Creighton connects on 12.1 three-pointers per game (second-most in college basketball) at a 39% rate (25th in college basketball), compared to the 4.9 per game its opponents make at a 30.1% rate.

The Bluejays rank fifth in college basketball by averaging 111 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 78th in college basketball, allowing 85.4 points per 100 possessions.

Creighton has lost the turnover battle by 2.4 turnovers per game, committing 9.7 (42nd in college basketball play) while forcing 7.3 (363rd in college basketball).

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide have a +148 scoring differential, topping opponents by 16.4 points per game. They're putting up 93.2 points per game, third in college basketball, and are allowing 76.8 per contest to rank 298th in college basketball.

Alabama records 39.4 rebounds per game (72nd in college basketball) while allowing 32 per contest to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 7.4 boards per game.

Alabama connects on 11.6 three-pointers per game (third-most in college basketball) while shooting 40.9% from deep (sixth-best in college basketball). It is making 4.2 more threes than its opponents, who drain 7.4 per game at 33.7%.

Alabama has committed 11.9 turnovers per game (188th in college basketball) while forcing 11.8 (216th in college basketball).

