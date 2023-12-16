Saturday's game between the No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (8-2) and Alabama Crimson Tide (6-3) at CHI Health Center Omaha is expected to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 80-79, with Creighton coming out on top. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on December 16.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Creighton vs. Alabama Game Info & Odds

Creighton vs. Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 80, Alabama 79

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Alabama

Computer Predicted Spread: Creighton (-1.1)

Creighton (-1.1) Computer Predicted Total: 159.8

Creighton has a 7-3-0 record against the spread this season compared to Alabama, who is 4-4-0 ATS. A total of five out of the Bluejays' games this season have hit the over, and six of the Crimson Tide's games have gone over.

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays' +195 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 19.5 points per game) is a result of scoring 84.5 points per game (29th in college basketball) while giving up 65 per outing (51st in college basketball).

Creighton wins the rebound battle by 10.1 boards on average. It collects 40.4 rebounds per game, which ranks 48th in college basketball, while its opponents pull down 30.3 per contest.

Creighton connects on 12.1 three-pointers per game (second-most in college basketball) while shooting 39% from beyond the arc (25th in college basketball). It is making 7.2 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 4.9 per game while shooting 30.1%.

The Bluejays' 111 points per 100 possessions on offense rank fifth in college basketball, and the 85.4 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 78th in college basketball.

Creighton has committed 2.4 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 9.7 (42nd in college basketball action) while forcing 7.3 (363rd in college basketball).

Alabama Performance Insights

The Crimson Tide put up 93.2 points per game (third in college basketball) while giving up 76.8 per contest (298th in college basketball). They have a +148 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 16.4 points per game.

Alabama is 72nd in the nation at 39.4 rebounds per game. That's 7.4 more than the 32 its opponents average.

Alabama knocks down 4.2 more threes per contest than the opposition, 11.6 (third-most in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.4.

Alabama has committed 11.9 turnovers per game (188th in college basketball) while forcing 11.8 (216th in college basketball).

