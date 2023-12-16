The St. Louis Blues, Brayden Schenn included, will face the Dallas Stars on Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Does a wager on Schenn interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Brayden Schenn vs. Stars Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Schenn Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Schenn has a plus-minus of -10, while averaging 17:12 on the ice per game.

Schenn has scored a goal in a game five times this season over 29 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Schenn has a point in nine of 29 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In seven of 29 games this season, Schenn has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Schenn's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

Schenn has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Schenn Stats vs. the Stars

The Stars have given up 87 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's +11 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Dallas 29 Games 4 16 Points 0 8 Goals 0 8 Assists 0

