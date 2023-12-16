Will Brayden Schenn Score a Goal Against the Stars on December 16?
Should you bet on Brayden Schenn to light the lamp when the St. Louis Blues and the Dallas Stars go head to head on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Brayden Schenn score a goal against the Stars?
Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)
Schenn stats and insights
- Schenn has scored in five of 29 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Stars this season, but has not scored.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.
- Schenn's shooting percentage is 13.8%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.
Stars defensive stats
- The Stars have given up 87 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 13th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Stars have one shutout, and they average 12.8 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Schenn recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/14/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|15:19
|Home
|W 4-2
|12/12/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:25
|Home
|L 6-4
|12/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:56
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/8/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|18:27
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/6/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|0
|1
|15:57
|Home
|L 6-3
|12/4/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|16:09
|Away
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|19:54
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Sabres
|3
|2
|1
|15:15
|Home
|W 6-4
|11/28/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|20:27
|Away
|L 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:37
|Away
|W 4-2
Blues vs. Stars game info
- Game Day: Saturday, December 16, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW, BSSWX, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
