The Denver Nuggets, Aaron Gordon included, square off versus the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday at 9:00 PM ET.

In a 124-101 win over the Nets (his previous game) Gordon put up 13 points.

Below, we dig into Gordon's stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Thunder

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 12.9 11.2 Rebounds 6.5 7.1 7.1 Assists 2.5 3.5 3.2 PRA -- 23.5 21.5 PR -- 20 18.3



Aaron Gordon Insights vs. the Thunder

Gordon has taken 10.9 shots per game this season and made 5.5 per game, which account for 10.2% and 10.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

Gordon's opponents, the Thunder, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 104.5 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average the third-most possessions per game with 100.4.

The Thunder are the 12th-best defensive team in the league, giving up 113.5 points per game.

The Thunder give up 46.8 rebounds per game, ranking 29th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Thunder have allowed 26.8 per game, 19th in the NBA.

Aaron Gordon vs. the Thunder

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 10/29/2023 23 9 3 2 0 3 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.