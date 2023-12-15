Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Stanton County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In Stanton County, Nebraska, there are exciting high school basketball games on the docket today. Info on how to watch them is available here.
Stanton County, Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wakefield High School at Stanton High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Stanton, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
