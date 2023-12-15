Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Clay County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball action in Clay County, Nebraska is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available here, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Clay County, Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cedar Rapids High School at Harvard High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Harvard, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
