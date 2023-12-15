Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Boone County Today - December 15
Published: Dec. 15, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're wondering how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Boone County, Nebraska, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.
Boone County, Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Boone Central High School at Norfolk Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:45 PM CT on December 15
- Location: Norfolk, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
