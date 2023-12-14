Wild vs. Flames Injury Report Today - December 14
Currently, the Minnesota Wild (10-12-4) have five players on the injury report for their matchup with the Calgary Flames (11-14-4) at Xcel Energy Center on Thursday, December 14 at 8:00 PM ET.
Minnesota Wild Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Zach Bogosian
|D
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Jonas Brodin
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Sam Hentges
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Caedan Bankier
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Michael Milne
|LW
|Out
|Undisclosed
Calgary Flames Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Oliver Kylington
|D
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Jakob Pelletier
|LW
|Out
|Shoulder
|Christopher Tanev
|D
|Questionable
|Upper Body
|Walker Duehr
|RW
|Questionable
|Illness
|Jacob Markstrom
|G
|Out
|Finger
|Kevin Rooney
|C
|Out
|Shoulder
Wild vs. Flames Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Saint Paul, Minnesota
- Arena: Xcel Energy Center
Wild Season Insights
- The Wild rank 24th in the NHL with 80 goals scored (3.1 per game).
- Their -6 goal differential ranks 21st in the league.
Flames Season Insights
- The Flames have 87 goals this season (three per game), 15th in the league.
- Calgary concedes 3.5 goals per game (101 total), which ranks 29th in the league.
- Their -14 goal differential is 25th in the league.
Wild vs. Flames Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Wild (-150)
|Flames (+125)
|6
