In the upcoming matchup against the Ottawa Senators, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Pavel Buchnevich to find the back of the net for the St. Louis Blues? Let's dig into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be thinking about.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Pavel Buchnevich score a goal against the Senators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Buchnevich stats and insights

Buchnevich has scored in seven of 26 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Senators.

He has scored four goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

Buchnevich's shooting percentage is 13.8%, and he averages 2.3 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Senators defensive stats

On defense, the Senators have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 74 goals in total (3.2 per game) which ranks eighth.

So far this season, the Senators have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.8 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Buchnevich recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 19:58 Home L 6-4 12/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 23:40 Away L 3-1 12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 1 0 1 23:24 Away L 5-2 12/6/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 24:03 Home L 6-3 12/4/2023 Golden Knights 1 1 0 20:58 Away W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:54 Away L 4-1 11/30/2023 Sabres 2 0 2 20:21 Home W 6-4 11/28/2023 Wild 0 0 0 23:28 Away L 3-1 11/26/2023 Blackhawks 3 1 2 18:06 Away W 4-2 11/24/2023 Predators 2 1 1 18:38 Home L 8-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues vs. Senators game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW and ESPN+

BSMW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.