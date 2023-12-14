Player prop bet odds for Nikola Jokic, Mikal Bridges and others are available when the Denver Nuggets host the Brooklyn Nets at Ball Arena on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.

Nuggets vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and YES

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nuggets vs Nets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -104) 13.5 (Over: +108) 9.5 (Over: -130) 0.5 (Over: -250)

The 28.5-point total set for Jokic on Thursday is 1.3 more points than his per-game scoring average.

He has collected 12.6 rebounds per game, 0.9 fewer than his prop bet in Thursday's game (13.5).

Jokic has averaged 9.4 assists per game, 0.1 fewer than Thursday's assist over/under (9.5).

Jokic has connected on 1.2 three pointers per game, 0.7 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (0.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

PTS REB 3PM 16.5 (Over: +100) 7.5 (Over: -104) 2.5 (Over: -120)

The 16.5-point total set for Michael Porter Jr. on Thursday is 0.5 less than his season scoring average.

He has pulled down eight rebounds per game, 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Thursday.

He has knocked down 2.8 three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under on Thursday (2.5).

Aaron Gordon Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (Over: -102) 6.5 (Over: -122) 2.5 (Over: -141) 0.5 (Over: +106)

The 13.5-point prop total for Aaron Gordon on Thursday is 0.6 higher than his season scoring average, which is 12.9.

He has grabbed 7.3 boards per game, 0.8 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.

Gordon averages 3.6 assists, 1.1 more than Thursday's over/under.

Gordon averages the same number of three-pointers as his over/under on Thursday (0.5).

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: -143) 3.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: +124)

The 23 points Bridges scores per game are 0.5 more than his over/under on Thursday.

His rebounding average of 5.9 is lower than his over/under on Thursday (4.5).

Bridges averages 3.9 assists, 0.4 more than his over/under for Thursday.

Bridges has connected on 2.2 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).

