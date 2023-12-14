Nuggets vs. Nets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Denver Nuggets (16-9) hit the court against the Brooklyn Nets (13-10) as 9.5-point favorites on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and YES. The point total is 228.5 in the matchup.
Nuggets vs. Nets Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ALT and YES
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-9.5
|228.5
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- Denver's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 228.5 points nine times.
- Denver's contests this year have an average total of 225.1, 3.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Nuggets are 10-15-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, Denver has won 14 out of the 21 games, or 66.7%, in which it has been favored.
- Denver has played as a favorite of -500 or more twice this season and won both games.
- Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Nuggets have a 83.3% chance to win.
Nuggets vs Nets Additional Info
Nuggets vs. Nets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 228.5
|% of Games Over 228.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|9
|36%
|114.2
|231.1
|110.9
|224.8
|224.0
|Nets
|9
|39.1%
|116.9
|231.1
|113.9
|224.8
|227.4
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The Nuggets are 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall in their last 10 games.
- In their past 10 contests, the Nuggets have gone over the total seven times.
- Denver has done a better job covering the spread in home games (5-5-0) than it has in road tilts (5-10-0).
- The Nuggets put up just 0.3 more points per game (114.2) than the Nets give up (113.9).
- Denver is 9-3 against the spread and 10-2 overall when scoring more than 113.9 points.
Nuggets vs. Nets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nuggets
|10-15
|2-2
|12-13
|Nets
|17-6
|0-2
|12-11
Nuggets vs. Nets Point Insights
|Nuggets
|Nets
|114.2
|116.9
|14
|8
|9-3
|13-4
|10-2
|9-8
|110.9
|113.9
|8
|17
|8-11
|13-0
|13-6
|12-1
