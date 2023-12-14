Mats Zuccarello will be on the ice when the Minnesota Wild and Calgary Flames meet at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 14, 2023. Considering a wager on Zuccarello? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Mats Zuccarello vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +175)

1.5 points (Over odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -161)

Zuccarello Season Stats Insights

Zuccarello's plus-minus this season, in 18:13 per game on the ice, is -2.

Zuccarello has a goal in six games this season through 26 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Zuccarello has a point in 20 games this season (out of 26), including multiple points six times.

Zuccarello has an assist in 18 of 26 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability is 36.4% that Zuccarello goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 61.7% of Zuccarello going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Zuccarello Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames have conceded 101 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-14).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 26 Games 4 28 Points 2 6 Goals 0 22 Assists 2

