The Minnesota Wild, Marco Rossi included, will meet the Calgary Flames on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Thinking about a wager on Rossi in the Wild-Flames game? Use our stats and information below.

Marco Rossi vs. Flames Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +220)

Rossi Season Stats Insights

Rossi's plus-minus this season, in 16:02 per game on the ice, is +5.

In eight of 26 games this season, Rossi has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Rossi has recorded a point in a game 14 times this year over 26 games played, with multiple points in two games.

Rossi has an assist in seven of 26 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Rossi's implied probability to go over his point total is 47.6% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Rossi going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 31.2%.

Rossi Stats vs. the Flames

The Flames are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 101 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 24th-ranked goal differential (-14).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Calgary 26 Games 1 16 Points 1 9 Goals 0 7 Assists 1

