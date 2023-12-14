Will Kirill Kaprizov Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 14?
In the upcoming tilt against the Calgary Flames, which begins at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we count on Kirill Kaprizov to find the back of the net for the Minnesota Wild? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to determine which player props you should be strongly considering.
Will Kirill Kaprizov score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a goal)
Kaprizov stats and insights
- In eight of 26 games this season, Kaprizov has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has attempted five shots in one game versus the Flames this season, and has scored one goal.
- Kaprizov has picked up five goals and eight assists on the power play.
- Kaprizov's shooting percentage is 9.4%, and he averages 3.3 shots per game.
Flames defensive stats
- On defense, the Flames are allowing 101 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 29th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Flames have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Kaprizov recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Kraken
|1
|0
|1
|17:38
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/8/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|21:53
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|20:41
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|2
|1
|1
|21:37
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/3/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|17:22
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Predators
|2
|1
|1
|17:35
|Away
|W 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|19:38
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|25:08
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|1
|1
|19:45
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|19:39
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Wild vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
