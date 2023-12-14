Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Furnas County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
If you're questioning how to watch today's local high school basketball action in Furnas County, Nebraska, keep your browser fixed on this page. All of the details are outlined below.
Furnas County, Nebraska High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cambridge High School at Cozad High School
- Game Time: 6:50 PM CT on December 14
- Location: Cozad, NE
- How to Stream: Watch Here
