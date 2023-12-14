Will Brandon Duhaime Score a Goal Against the Flames on December 14?
Should you wager on Brandon Duhaime to find the back of the net when the Minnesota Wild and the Calgary Flames go head to head on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Brandon Duhaime score a goal against the Flames?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Duhaime stats and insights
- Duhaime has scored in four of 26 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Flames this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.
- Duhaime has zero points on the power play.
- He has a 12.1% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.
Flames defensive stats
- The Flames have conceded 101 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Flames have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 16.2 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Duhaime recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/10/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|12:45
|Away
|W 3-0
|12/8/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|9:40
|Away
|L 4-3
|12/7/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|8:43
|Away
|L 2-0
|12/5/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|12:53
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/3/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|13:07
|Home
|W 4-1
|11/30/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|14:19
|Away
|W 6-1
|11/28/2023
|Blues
|0
|0
|0
|12:09
|Home
|W 3-1
|11/26/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|8:39
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/24/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|9:16
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|9:34
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Wild vs. Flames game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN, BSWI, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
