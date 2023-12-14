The St. Louis Blues (13-14-1) will attempt to break a four-game losing streak when they take on the Ottawa Senators (11-12) at home on Thursday, December 14 at 8:00 PM ET on BSMW and ESPN+.

The Blues' offense has put up 27 goals during their past 10 outings, while their defense has given up 38 goals. They have recorded 28 power-play opportunities during that span, and have scored three goals (10.7%). They are 3-7-0 in those games.

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will emerge with the victory in Thursday's hockey action.

Blues vs. Senators Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this matchup expects a final result of Blues 4, Senators 3.

Moneyline Pick: Blues (-115)

Blues (-115) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Blues (+1.5)

Blues vs Senators Additional Info

Blues Splits and Trends

The Blues (13-14-1 overall) have a 2-1-3 record in matchups that have needed overtime.

St. Louis has won all three of its games that were decided by one goal.

Looking at the eight times this season the Blues ended a game with only one goal, they have a 1-6-1 record, good for three points.

St. Louis has scored exactly two goals in six games this season (2-4-0 record, four points).

The Blues are 10-3-0 in the 13 games when they have scored more than two goals (to register 20 points).

In the five games when St. Louis has recorded a single power-play goal, it has a 3-2-0 record (six points).

In the 12 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, St. Louis is 6-6-0 (12 points).

The Blues' opponents have had more shots in 14 games. The Blues went 6-7-1 in those matchups (13 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Blues Rank Blues AVG Senators AVG Senators Rank 26th 2.82 Goals Scored 3.39 9th 23rd 3.32 Goals Allowed 3.22 17th 15th 30.4 Shots 33 6th 27th 32.5 Shots Allowed 30.1 16th 31st 8.43% Power Play % 17.53% 22nd 20th 78.48% Penalty Kill % 72.37% 31st

Blues vs. Senators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW and ESPN+

Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

