As they get ready to meet the Ottawa Senators (11-12) on Thursday, December 14 at Enterprise Center, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET, the St. Louis Blues (13-14-1) have two players currently listed on the injury report.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

St. Louis Blues Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Anton Malmstrom D Out Undisclosed Josh Jacobs D Out Undisclosed

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Ottawa Senators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Mark Kastelic C Out Ankle Thomas Chabot D Out Leg

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Blues vs. Senators Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSMW and ESPN+

BSMW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Arena: Enterprise Center

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Blues Season Insights

The Blues' 79 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 25th in the NHL.

St. Louis has conceded 93 total goals this season (3.3 per game), ranking 22nd in the NHL.

Their -14 goal differential is 25th in the league.

Senators Season Insights

Ottawa's 78 total goals (3.4 per game) make it the 26th-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Its +4 goal differential ranks 15th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Blues vs. Senators Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Senators (-110) Blues (-105) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.