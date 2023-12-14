Aaron Gordon and his Denver Nuggets teammates face off versus the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.

Gordon put up 14 points, seven rebounds and six assists in his last game, which ended in a 114-106 win versus the Bulls.

Below, we look at Gordon's stats and trends to help you pick out the best prop bets.

Aaron Gordon Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 12.9 11.3 Rebounds 6.5 7.3 7.6 Assists 3.5 3.6 3.2 PRA -- 23.8 22.1 PR -- 20.2 18.9 3PM 0.5 0.5 0.3



Aaron Gordon Insights vs. the Nets

This season, Gordon has made 5.4 field goals per game, which adds up to 10.4% of his team's total makes.

Gordon's opponents, the Nets, have one of the NBA's slowest tempos with 101.1 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average the fourth-most possessions per game with 100.2.

The Nets give up 113.9 points per game, 17th-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the Nets have allowed 43.9 rebounds per game, which puts them 16th in the league.

In terms of assists, the Nets are 10th in the NBA, giving up 25.3 per game.

The Nets are the 22nd-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Aaron Gordon vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/19/2023 30 10 4 2 0 1 0 3/12/2023 29 13 4 2 1 0 0

