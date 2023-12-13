How to Watch the NBA on Wednesday: TV Channel, Game Times and Odds
Today's NBA schedule has nine exciting matchups on the docket. Among those games is the Indiana Pacers squaring off against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Today's NBA Games
The Detroit Pistons host the Philadelphia 76ers
The 76ers go on the road to face the Pistons on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSDET and NBCS-PH
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- DET Record: 2-21
- PHI Record: 15-7
- DET Stats: 108.7 PPG (28th in NBA), 118.8 Opp. PPG (23rd)
- PHI Stats: 122.0 PPG (fourth in NBA), 113.2 Opp. PPG (14th)
Players to Watch
- DET Key Player: Cade Cunningham (22.0 PPG, 3.9 RPG, 7.3 APG)
- PHI Key Player: Joel Embiid (33.4 PPG, 11.5 RPG, 6.4 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: PHI -11.5
- PHI Odds to Win: -650
- DET Odds to Win: +475
- Total: 233.5 points
The Washington Wizards take on the New Orleans Pelicans
The Pelicans hit the road the Wizards on Wednesday at 7:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: MNMT and BSNO
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- WAS Record: 3-19
- NO Record: 13-11
- WAS Stats: 115.6 PPG (10th in NBA), 126.3 Opp. PPG (30th)
- NO Stats: 113.8 PPG (16th in NBA), 113.9 Opp. PPG (18th)
Players to Watch
- WAS Key Player: Kyle Kuzma (22.8 PPG, 5.9 RPG, 4.5 APG)
- NO Key Player: Brandon Ingram (23.6 PPG, 5.2 RPG, 5.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: NO -7.5
- NO Odds to Win: -300
- WAS Odds to Win: +240
- Total: 241.5 points
The Miami Heat take on the Charlotte Hornets
The Hornets take to the home court of the Heat on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSSUN and BSSE
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIA Record: 13-10
- CHA Record: 7-14
- MIA Stats: 112.6 PPG (21st in NBA), 111.7 Opp. PPG (ninth)
- CHA Stats: 113.4 PPG (18th in NBA), 121.0 Opp. PPG (26th)
Players to Watch
- MIA Key Player: Jimmy Butler (21.9 PPG, 5.1 RPG, 4.3 APG)
- CHA Key Player: Gordon Hayward (15.3 PPG, 5.0 RPG, 4.7 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIA -7.5
- MIA Odds to Win: -350
- CHA Odds to Win: +260
- Total: 224.5 points
The Toronto Raptors play host to the Atlanta Hawks
The Hawks look to pull of an away win at the Raptors on Wednesday at 7:30 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: SportsNet and BSSE
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
Records and Stats
- TOR Record: 9-14
- ATL Record: 9-13
- TOR Stats: 111.9 PPG (22nd in NBA), 113.8 Opp. PPG (17th)
- ATL Stats: 122.2 PPG (third in NBA), 122.8 Opp. PPG (28th)
Players to Watch
- TOR Key Player: Scottie Barnes (19.8 PPG, 9.0 RPG, 5.6 APG)
- ATL Key Player: Trae Young (26.8 PPG, 2.7 RPG, 10.5 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: TOR -2.5
- TOR Odds to Win: -135
- ATL Odds to Win: +110
- Total: 240.5 points
The Houston Rockets play the Memphis Grizzlies
The Grizzlies hit the road the Rockets on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: Space City Home Network and BSSE
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- HOU Record: 11-9
- MEM Record: 6-16
- HOU Stats: 109.4 PPG (25th in NBA), 105.6 Opp. PPG (first)
- MEM Stats: 106.5 PPG (29th in NBA), 112.5 Opp. PPG (10th)
Players to Watch
- HOU Key Player: Alperen Sengun (20.5 PPG, 9.1 RPG, 5.6 APG)
- MEM Key Player: Desmond Bane (24.8 PPG, 4.3 RPG, 5.3 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: HOU -7.5
- HOU Odds to Win: -275
- MEM Odds to Win: +220
- Total: 213.5 points
The Milwaukee Bucks host the Indiana Pacers
The Pacers hope to pick up a road win at the Bucks on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: BSWI and BSIN
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- MIL Record: 16-7
- IND Record: 13-8
- MIL Stats: 122.6 PPG (second in NBA), 119.2 Opp. PPG (24th)
- IND Stats: 128.5 PPG (first in NBA), 124.8 Opp. PPG (29th)
Players to Watch
- MIL Key Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo (30.3 PPG, 10.7 RPG, 5.2 APG)
- IND Key Player: Tyrese Haliburton (26.2 PPG, 4.1 RPG, 12.1 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: MIL -6.5
- MIL Odds to Win: -250
- IND Odds to Win: +200
- Total: 258.5 points
The San Antonio Spurs take on the Los Angeles Lakers
The Lakers go on the road to face the Spurs on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: NBA TV, BSSW, and SportsNet LA
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- SA Record: 3-19
- LAL Record: 14-10
- SA Stats: 109.4 PPG (25th in NBA), 121.4 Opp. PPG (27th)
- LAL Stats: 113.6 PPG (17th in NBA), 112.6 Opp. PPG (11th)
Players to Watch
- SA Key Player: Victor Wembanyama (18.8 PPG, 10.6 RPG, 2.6 APG)
- LAL Key Player: Anthony Davis (23.7 PPG, 12.5 RPG, 3.0 APG)
The Phoenix Suns take on the Brooklyn Nets
The Nets hope to pick up a road win at the Suns on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: AZFamily and YES
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- PHO Record: 13-10
- BKN Record: 12-10
- PHO Stats: 115.3 PPG (12th in NBA), 113.1 Opp. PPG (13th)
- BKN Stats: 117.0 PPG (eighth in NBA), 114.0 Opp. PPG (19th)
Players to Watch
- PHO Key Player: Jusuf Nurkic (12.0 PPG, 9.3 RPG, 4.0 APG)
- BKN Key Player: Mikal Bridges (23.1 PPG, 6.0 RPG, 4.0 APG)
The Utah Jazz take on the New York Knicks
The Knicks travel to face the Jazz on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.
How to Watch
- TV Channel: KJZZ and MSG
- Stream Live: Watch this game on Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
Records and Stats
- UTA Record: 7-16
- NY Record: 13-9
- UTA Stats: 111.3 PPG (23rd in NBA), 120.3 Opp. PPG (25th)
- NY Stats: 113.1 PPG (19th in NBA), 109.7 Opp. PPG (sixth)
Players to Watch
- UTA Key Player: John Collins (14.5 PPG, 8.6 RPG)
- NY Key Player: Julius Randle (22.0 PPG, 9.6 RPG, 5.4 APG)
Vegas Odds and Betting Lines
- Spread: NY -5.5
- NY Odds to Win: -250
- UTA Odds to Win: +195
- Total: 227.5 points
