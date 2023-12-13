The Creighton Bluejays (5-1) meet the UNLV Rebels (3-3) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Dollar Loan Center. This matchup will tip off at 9:00 PM ET on CBS Sports Network.

Creighton vs. UNLV Game Information

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13

Wednesday, December 13 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: CBS Sports Network

Creighton Players to Watch

Jalen Hill: 11.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Dedan Thomas Jr.: 10.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Luis Rodriguez: 12.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Kalib Boone: 13.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 2 BLK

13.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 2 BLK Justin Webster: 8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

UNLV Players to Watch

Hill: 11.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

11.5 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK Thomas: 10.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.8 REB, 5.8 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Rodriguez: 12.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK

12.2 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.3 BLK Boone: 13.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 2 BLK

13.8 PTS, 5.2 REB, 1.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 2 BLK Webster: 8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Creighton vs. UNLV Stat Comparison

UNLV Rank UNLV AVG Creighton AVG Creighton Rank 226th 72.7 Points Scored 84 40th 236th 73.8 Points Allowed 63.7 42nd 336th 28.3 Rebounds 39.2 18th 251st 8.2 Off. Rebounds 9.3 169th 208th 7.2 3pt Made 12.3 2nd 229th 12.5 Assists 17.5 29th 74th 10.3 Turnovers 9.7 41st

