The Marquette Golden Eagles (9-0) will attempt to extend a nine-game win streak when they host the Creighton Bluejays (7-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The Bluejays have taken five games in a row.

Creighton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FloHoops

Creighton vs. Marquette Scoring Comparison

The Bluejays average 20.6 more points per game (77.0) than the Golden Eagles allow (56.4).

Creighton has put together a 7-0 record in games it scores more than 56.4 points.

Marquette's record is 9-0 when it gives up fewer than 77.0 points.

The Golden Eagles record 81.0 points per game, 20.5 more points than the 60.5 the Bluejays allow.

When Marquette puts up more than 60.5 points, it is 9-0.

When Creighton gives up fewer than 81.0 points, it is 7-1.

The Golden Eagles are making 50.8% of their shots from the field, 12.6% higher than the Bluejays allow to opponents (38.2%).

The Bluejays make 44.5% of their shots from the field, 7.6% higher than the Golden Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

Creighton Leaders

Emma Ronsiek: 17.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48.5 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24)

17.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48.5 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24) Morgan Maly: 16.5 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (22-for-59)

16.5 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (22-for-59) Lauren Jensen: 17.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.5 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (13-for-49)

17.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.5 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (13-for-49) Mallory Brake: 5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK, 50 FG%

5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK, 50 FG% Molly Mogensen: 6.1 PTS, 45 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)

Creighton Schedule