The Marquette Golden Eagles (9-0) will attempt to extend a nine-game win streak when they host the Creighton Bluejays (7-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023. The Bluejays have taken five games in a row.

Continue reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to check out our score picks!

Creighton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • TV: FloHoops

Creighton vs. Marquette Scoring Comparison

  • The Bluejays average 20.6 more points per game (77.0) than the Golden Eagles allow (56.4).
  • Creighton has put together a 7-0 record in games it scores more than 56.4 points.
  • Marquette's record is 9-0 when it gives up fewer than 77.0 points.
  • The Golden Eagles record 81.0 points per game, 20.5 more points than the 60.5 the Bluejays allow.
  • When Marquette puts up more than 60.5 points, it is 9-0.
  • When Creighton gives up fewer than 81.0 points, it is 7-1.
  • The Golden Eagles are making 50.8% of their shots from the field, 12.6% higher than the Bluejays allow to opponents (38.2%).
  • The Bluejays make 44.5% of their shots from the field, 7.6% higher than the Golden Eagles' defensive field-goal percentage.

Creighton Leaders

  • Emma Ronsiek: 17.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48.5 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24)
  • Morgan Maly: 16.5 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (22-for-59)
  • Lauren Jensen: 17.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.5 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (13-for-49)
  • Mallory Brake: 5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK, 50 FG%
  • Molly Mogensen: 6.1 PTS, 45 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)

Creighton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Michigan State W 83-69 Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya
12/3/2023 Northern Iowa W 115-62 D.J. Sokol Arena
12/10/2023 @ Wyoming W 73-61 Arena-Auditorium
12/13/2023 @ Marquette - Al McGuire Center
12/17/2023 @ Drake - Knapp Center
12/21/2023 South Dakota State - D.J. Sokol Arena

