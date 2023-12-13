The Creighton Bluejays (8-1) will visit the UNLV Rebels (3-4) after victories in three straight road games. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Creighton vs. UNLV matchup.

Creighton vs. UNLV Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada
  • How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network

Creighton vs. UNLV Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Creighton Moneyline UNLV Moneyline
BetMGM Creighton (-13.5) 151.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Creighton (-13.5) 151.5 -1200 +720 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Creighton vs. UNLV Betting Trends

  • Creighton has put together a 7-2-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Bluejays and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of nine times this season.
  • UNLV has covered twice in seven chances against the spread this season.
  • In the Rebels' seven chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Creighton Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +2000
  • Creighton is four spots lower based on its national championship odds (eighth-best in the country) compared to its computer ranking (fourth-best).
  • Creighton's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 4.8%.

