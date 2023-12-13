Creighton vs. UNLV: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 13
Published: Dec. 12, 2023 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The Creighton Bluejays (8-1) will visit the UNLV Rebels (3-4) after victories in three straight road games. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Creighton vs. UNLV matchup.
Creighton vs. UNLV Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada
- How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Creighton vs. UNLV Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Creighton Moneyline
|UNLV Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Creighton (-13.5)
|151.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Creighton (-13.5)
|151.5
|-1200
|+720
Creighton vs. UNLV Betting Trends
- Creighton has put together a 7-2-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Bluejays and their opponents have combined to go over the point total five out of nine times this season.
- UNLV has covered twice in seven chances against the spread this season.
- In the Rebels' seven chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.
Creighton Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2000
- Creighton is four spots lower based on its national championship odds (eighth-best in the country) compared to its computer ranking (fourth-best).
- Creighton's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 4.8%.
