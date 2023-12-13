How to Watch Creighton vs. UNLV on TV or Live Stream - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (8-1) hope to extend a three-game road winning streak when visiting the UNLV Rebels (3-4) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Creighton vs. UNLV Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada
- TV: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Creighton Stats Insights
- The Bluejays are shooting 51.3% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 48.8% the Rebels allow to opponents.
- Creighton has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.8% from the field.
- The Bluejays are the 35th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rebels rank 350th.
- The Bluejays average 12.4 more points per game (86.8) than the Rebels allow (74.4).
- When Creighton puts up more than 74.4 points, it is 8-0.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Creighton performed better in home games last season, putting up 79.3 points per game, compared to 72.5 per game in road games.
- In home games, the Bluejays allowed 8.1 fewer points per game (62.5) than when playing on the road (70.6).
- Looking at three-pointers, Creighton performed better in home games last year, draining 9.9 threes per game with a 37.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 30.7% three-point percentage in road games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Creighton Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/30/2023
|@ Oklahoma State
|W 79-65
|Gallagher-Iba Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Nebraska
|W 89-60
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|12/9/2023
|Central Michigan
|W 109-64
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/13/2023
|UNLV
|-
|Dollar Loan Center
|12/16/2023
|Alabama
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|12/20/2023
|Villanova
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.