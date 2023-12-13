The No. 8 Creighton Bluejays (8-1) hope to extend a three-game road winning streak when visiting the UNLV Rebels (3-4) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

Creighton vs. UNLV Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada

Dollar Loan Center in Henderson, Nevada TV: CBS Sports Network

Creighton Stats Insights

The Bluejays are shooting 51.3% from the field this season, 2.5 percentage points higher than the 48.8% the Rebels allow to opponents.

Creighton has a 6-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 48.8% from the field.

The Bluejays are the 35th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Rebels rank 350th.

The Bluejays average 12.4 more points per game (86.8) than the Rebels allow (74.4).

When Creighton puts up more than 74.4 points, it is 8-0.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Creighton performed better in home games last season, putting up 79.3 points per game, compared to 72.5 per game in road games.

In home games, the Bluejays allowed 8.1 fewer points per game (62.5) than when playing on the road (70.6).

Looking at three-pointers, Creighton performed better in home games last year, draining 9.9 threes per game with a 37.5% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 30.7% three-point percentage in road games.

