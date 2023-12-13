Creighton vs. Marquette Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 13
Wednesday's contest that pits the No. 22 Creighton Bluejays (7-1) against the No. 19 Marquette Golden Eagles (9-0) at Al McGuire Center is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-68 in favor of Creighton. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 13.
The Bluejays won their last game 73-61 against Wyoming on Sunday.
Creighton vs. Marquette Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- How to Watch on TV: FloHoops
Creighton vs. Marquette Score Prediction
- Prediction: Creighton 70, Marquette 68
Creighton Schedule Analysis
- Against the Michigan State Spartans, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Bluejays registered their signature win of the season on November 24, an 83-69 victory.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bluejays are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most wins.
- Creighton has two wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 11th-most in the nation.
- The Golden Eagles have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (three).
Creighton 2023-24 Best Wins
- 83-69 over Michigan State (No. 18) on November 24
- 79-74 on the road over Nebraska (No. 20) on November 19
- 57-46 over Georgia Tech (No. 71) on November 23
- 81-55 at home over South Dakota (No. 99) on November 10
- 73-61 on the road over Wyoming (No. 100) on December 10
Creighton Leaders
- Emma Ronsiek: 17.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48.5 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24)
- Morgan Maly: 16.5 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (22-for-59)
- Lauren Jensen: 17.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.5 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (13-for-49)
- Mallory Brake: 5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK, 50 FG%
- Molly Mogensen: 6.1 PTS, 45 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)
Creighton Performance Insights
- The Bluejays put up 77 points per game (56th in college basketball) while giving up 60.5 per contest (113th in college basketball). They have a +132 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 16.5 points per game.
