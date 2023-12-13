Wednesday's contest that pits the No. 22 Creighton Bluejays (7-1) against the No. 19 Marquette Golden Eagles (9-0) at Al McGuire Center is expected to be a competitive matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-68 in favor of Creighton. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on December 13.

The Bluejays won their last game 73-61 against Wyoming on Sunday.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Creighton vs. Marquette Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Creighton vs. Marquette Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 70, Marquette 68

Creighton Schedule Analysis

Against the Michigan State Spartans, a top 50 team in our computer rankings, the Bluejays registered their signature win of the season on November 24, an 83-69 victory.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bluejays are 2-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most wins.

Creighton has two wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 11th-most in the nation.

The Golden Eagles have tied for the 16th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation according to the RPI (three).

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Creighton 2023-24 Best Wins

83-69 over Michigan State (No. 18) on November 24

79-74 on the road over Nebraska (No. 20) on November 19

57-46 over Georgia Tech (No. 71) on November 23

81-55 at home over South Dakota (No. 99) on November 10

73-61 on the road over Wyoming (No. 100) on December 10

Creighton Leaders

Emma Ronsiek: 17.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48.5 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24)

17.1 PTS, 1.1 STL, 48.5 FG%, 45.8 3PT% (11-for-24) Morgan Maly: 16.5 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (22-for-59)

16.5 PTS, 43.8 FG%, 37.3 3PT% (22-for-59) Lauren Jensen: 17.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.5 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (13-for-49)

17.9 PTS, 1.4 STL, 43.5 FG%, 26.5 3PT% (13-for-49) Mallory Brake: 5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK, 50 FG%

5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 1.5 BLK, 50 FG% Molly Mogensen: 6.1 PTS, 45 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays put up 77 points per game (56th in college basketball) while giving up 60.5 per contest (113th in college basketball). They have a +132 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 16.5 points per game.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.