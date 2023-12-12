When the St. Louis Blues face off against the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET, will Tyler Tucker light the lamp? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Tyler Tucker score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Tucker stats and insights

Tucker has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

He has not played against the Red Wings yet this season.

Tucker has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.3 shots per game, and converts 14.3% of them.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 21st in goals allowed, giving up 88 total goals (3.3 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 14 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Tucker recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 10:24 Away L 5-2 11/30/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:27 Home W 6-4 11/26/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:44 Away W 4-2 11/7/2023 Jets 1 0 1 15:23 Home L 5-2 11/4/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:23 Home W 6-3 11/1/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 11:16 Away L 4-1 10/24/2023 Jets 0 0 0 8:08 Away L 4-2 10/21/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:20 Home W 4-2 10/19/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:01 Home L 6-2 10/14/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 10:42 Home W 2-1 SO

Blues vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

TV Channel: ESPN

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.