Can we anticipate Scott Perunovich finding the back of the net when the St. Louis Blues take on the Detroit Red Wings at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday? To help you with your bets, check out the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Scott Perunovich score a goal against the Red Wings?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Perunovich stats and insights

Perunovich is yet to score through 16 games this season.

He has not played against the Red Wings yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Red Wings defensive stats

The Red Wings are 21st in goals allowed, conceding 88 total goals (3.3 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Red Wings have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 14 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Perunovich recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:32 Away L 3-1 12/8/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:37 Away L 5-2 12/6/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:13 Home L 6-3 12/4/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 13:37 Away W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:03 Away L 4-1 11/28/2023 Wild 0 0 0 11:18 Away L 3-1 11/24/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:01 Home L 8-3 11/22/2023 Coyotes 1 0 1 14:06 Away W 6-5 11/19/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 13:09 Away W 3-1 11/18/2023 Kings 0 0 0 17:42 Away L 5-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Blues vs. Red Wings game info

Game Day: Tuesday, December 12, 2023

Tuesday, December 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.