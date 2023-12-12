Pavel Buchnevich and the St. Louis Blues will face the Detroit Red Wings at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, December 12, 2023. Prop bets for Buchnevich in that upcoming Blues-Red Wings game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Pavel Buchnevich vs. Red Wings Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, December 12, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Buchnevich Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Buchnevich has averaged 18:01 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +4.

Buchnevich has netted a goal in a game seven times this year in 25 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 12 of 25 games this season, Buchnevich has registered a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

Buchnevich has an assist in eight of 25 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability is 63.6% that Buchnevich goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is a 43.5% chance of Buchnevich having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Buchnevich Stats vs. the Red Wings

On defense, the Red Wings are giving up 88 total goals (3.3 per game) which ranks 21st in the league.

The team's +12 goal differential ranks ninth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Detroit 25 Games 2 20 Points 0 9 Goals 0 11 Assists 0

